MSNBC, CNN, NBC, ABC spin inflation, offer advice to cut costs as Democrats panic

As prices continue to rise, impacting Americans across the country, a number of media networks have offered advice to combat inflation and also tried to put a positive spin on the economy.

Meanwhile, the White House and Democrats are desperate to find ways to help mitigate unnecessary costs and get a hold on their parties' messaging in an effort to avoid serious political fallout in the midterms.

According to Politico, a number of progressives, some within the administration itself, have voiced concern that the all-out messaging from the media and Biden on inflation may actually work against them.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, along with Biden, has rolled out a plan to curb spiking prices, which will see the central banks hike interest rates. Some economists have argued this plan could lead to a future recession. But, Powell and several economists working within the administration are set on reversing inflation quickly, as the numbers continue to look dire.

ECONOMIC ADVISER CLAIMS BIDEN IS DOING ‘EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN’ TO COMBAT HIGH GAS PRICES

The June consumer price index, which will be released on Wednesday, is expected to show headline inflation, rising above May’s 8.6% level.

As the administration doubles down on its position that inflation is a top concern, a feeling shared by the majority of likely voters, the liberal media has repeatedly tried to put a positive spin on the economy, and offered up various tips to consumers that could help reduce their costs.

One such piece of advice came from the Washington Post’s Michelle Singletary during a recent appearance on MSNBC. She suggested that many Americans really just need to worry less about inflation.

"There is a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they’re spending more, but they’re not going to go under," Singletary told Chris Jansing.

She added that Americans really just need to "calm down" and "back off," because their "fear" of inflation will set in motion actions that will exacerbate negative economic conditions.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BLASTED FOR BOASTING US ‘STRONGER ECONOMICALLY' THAN EVER ‘IN HISTORY:’ ‘PURE GASLIGHTING’

"Stop looking at your portfolio, and you know what you can do with all that energy? Help other people. Help put some food on the table of somebody else’s house, because you have extra," she said.

On Friday's installment of MSNBC’s "Hallie Jackson Reports," Stephanie Ruhle briefly came on the show to discuss the June jobs report, which saw 372,000 jobs created. Ruhle, touting the numbers, noted that "business are hiring, hiring, hiring," but lamented that most of the media is missing this "good news" in favor of focusing on inflation.

"Well, the fact that this is good news, right? It’s easy to say, look at gas prices, they’re so high. But guess what? Look closer at gas prices," Ruhle said.

"That’s right. I was just going to ask you about that," Jackson replied.

"Gas prices are actually going down," Ruhle continued. "And to simply say, "What is the administration doing? This is a huge problem! You have to remember, when you look at the economy, all of this was caused by COVID."

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS BELIEVE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS HURTING MIDDLE CLASS FAMILIES: POLL

Just two days earlier, Ruhle again spoke on inflation during a discussion with former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, where she compared the U.S. inflation rate to that of Hungary, and suggested the U.S. was not unique in its economic troubles. The United States has one of the highest inflation rates of any first-world country.

But Ruhle complained that the average citizen doesn’t compare their economic situation to that of Hungary, or another European country.

"They’re not thinking about what eggs cost in Hungary. Just like they're not thinking about it at the gas pump. So, you have the facts on your side, but people vote based on how they feel and so you've got to address that," Ruhle added.

CNN put its own spin on inflation when guest Kai Ryssdal complained that the economy was "too good," and that is the cause of rising prices.

WHITE HOUSE DECLINES TO CLARIFY BIDEN'S COMMENTS IMPLORING GAS STATIONS TO LOWER PRICES

"You don’t want to see 390,000 new jobs, because that increases wage pressure, wage pressure helps drive inflation, and that takes direct aim at what Powell and the Federal Reserve is trying to do – which is cool this economy just a little tiny bit," Ryssdal said.

"So sometimes good news can be too good news I guess is what you’re saying," replied John King, to which Ryssdal agreed.

On NBC’s "Today" in November, correspondent Vicky Nguyen admitted her plan to cut costs over the Thanksgiving holiday may be controversial.

"Perhaps forgo the turkey," she said. "Bear with me. I know that is the staple of the Thanksgiving meal. However, some people think turkey is overrated. It tends to be the most expensive thing on the table. Maybe you do an Italian feast instead."

Nguyen added that if you tell guests you're doing away with the turkey, "some guests may drop off the list, and that's a way to cut costs too."

ABC’s "The View" suggested last month that inflation would be more manageable if people were paid for their "value" and "worth." Joy Behar then floated the idea of a $26 minimum wage in the U.S.

"At least," co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Back in February, ABC’s "Good Morning America" aired a package discussing different ways to alleviate the pressure from rising home energy costs. One idea pushed by the segment was to install a smart thermostat system in their homes. The segment claimed that the upfront cost would be negated by future savings on monthly energy.

According to Sperr’s Fuel and Heating, the average smart thermostat costs somewhere between $200 and $300, not including installation, which is around $400 alone.