'Much more reason' for pessimism than optimism on economy after June jobs report: Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech and company weighed in on the June jobs report, the partisan struggle over abortion and the week's winners and losers Friday in the "Special Report" All-Star panel's Lightning Round.

JOBS REPORT WILL OFFER FRESH RECESSION CLUES

EMANUEL: Ben, solid jobs number, but inflation's pretty brutal. Your thoughts?

DOMENECH: I think that there's very little hope for the Democratic coalition to change the narrative as people look at the situation around the country. There's much more reason to be pessimistic in this moment than there is to be optimistic about the direction of the economy. And I don't think that you're going to see any of that change in time to further Democratic hopes in November.

