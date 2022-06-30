Texas vows to fight 'devastating' 'Remain in Mexico' ruling: 'We have to protect our citizens'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vowed Thursday that The Lone Star State will fight the Biden administration to keep "Remain in Mexico" in place after the Supreme Court ruled the White House can overturn the Trump-era border policy.

Patrick joined "America's Newsroom" to respond to the breaking news and discuss how Biden's open border policies continue to "devastate" Texans.

"Under the four years of Biden, based on the numbers we already have seen, and the numbers projected over his last two and a half years, we will have allowed more people into this country illegally that do not share our values and our principles… than live in the two largest cities in America – New York and Los Angeles – combined," he said.

Patrick emphasized that Texas will work to secure the border despite the Supreme Court ruling.

"The Supreme Court has just opened the doors, but we're not going to suggest packing the court," he said. "We're not going to try to burn down the cities because we don't like the decision. We're not going to change the filibuster rule. We're going to respect this decision and fight to overturn it."

"The federal government is allowing people to come to this country, which has a tremendous impact in so many areas on America, but on Texas that's my responsibility. And I should have a right to protect my citizens."

Under the "Remain in Mexico" policy, migrants seeking entry into the U.S. had to stay in Mexico as they awaited hearings. The Trump administration put the policy in place so that migrants would not be released into the U.S. The Biden administration had tried to repeal the policy but was previously blocked by a lower court.

Patrick argued the Biden administration's policies do not value lives.

"This presidency is a culture of death," he said. "They don't care about the babies in the womb. They don't care about the people in the back of the trailer. They didn't care about our soldiers in Afghanistan. They don't care about our kids and young people dying."

Patrick concluded by stating that Texas will take up the responsibilities that the federal government has disregarded.

"We're going to do everything we can to stop it. We're going to be on the wall, doing everything we can, building the wall. But I'm going to look for a law that we can go back to the Supreme Court and challenge them that the state has to have the permission to protect its citizens when the federal government will not. That's my duty. That's my obligation. And I believe that's what Texans and Americans want."