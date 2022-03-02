MSNBC's Chuck Todd shocked by bad economic polling, claims Americans 'don't feel first world enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Chuck Todd expressed shock Tuesday that a majority of Americans held negative views of the economy under the Biden administration.

During a panel segment on his show "MTP Daily," the liberal host went off on polling that showed a majority of people think the economy is in either a recession or depression, declaring it was "just not true," and blaming the "right-wing echo chamber" for causing those views. He also accused Americans of not feeling "first world enough."

"51% believe the economy is in a recession or depression. I mean, look, it’s just not true," Todd exclaimed after NPR reporter Ayesha Rascoe argued that President Biden wasn't able, as president, to actually do anything about the rising inflation rates plaguing the country.

Todd was citing a recent USA Today and Suffolk University poll.

"This economy is frustrating. This economy with Covid has been — I’ve got money and I can’t find something. But my god, there’s jobs. There’s good jobs," he added. "Is this the right-wing echo chamber is better than the Democratic echo chamber? Or is there something else missing here?"

Jen Palmieri, a former White House communications director under the Obama administration, agreed with Todd and claimed that Democrats didn't just repeat what they were told to say, unlike Republicans. She added that it came down to people not feeling like the economy was secure or that they were doing well.

"That’s the real issue. They don’t feel secure about that right now," Todd agreed.

Republican strategist Matt Gorman jumped in, arguing that what people were feeling was broader than just the economic measurements. He stated that people were going to purchase goods and services and were being met with staff shortages or shortages in goods they were trying to purchase.

"We don't feel first world enough," Todd interrupted. "I want to tell people go live in another country and realize we have it pretty good here."

Biden's handling of the economy has come under extreme scrutiny by voters amid a supply chain crisis, increasing gas prices, and inflation reaching a 40-year high in January when the consumer price index rose 7.5% from last year.