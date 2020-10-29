MSNBC's Chuck Todd trashed for suggesting Biden is taking COVID-19 'too seriously' on campaign trail

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd drew heavy backlash Wednesday for suggesting that Joe Biden has taken the coronavirus pandemic "too seriously" on the campaign trail.

During a panel discussion, Todd juxtaposed how both Biden and President Trump have handled the virus and questioned whether Biden's lack of in-person events is crippling his candidacy.

"It's interesting when you look at both candidates -- in some ways, one [is] not taking the virus seriously enough at all and one, if there’s a criticism, [it] might be, is he taking it too seriously, at least when it comes to campaigning?" Todd began.

He then asked a liberal guest, "Is there any part of you that’s nervous about the light Biden footprint when it comes to campaigning, when it comes to the door-knocking, when it comes to this stuff? It is probably the only hole in the campaign infrastructure, which is obvious why it’s there. It’s due to the pandemic."

The remarks made by the "Meet the Press: Daily" host sparked an avalanche of criticism on social media.

"Come again?" Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates reacted.

"Excuse me, what?" Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. similarly asked.

"The problem is that many people covering politics for a living are so incredibly privileged that they view it as a game and their 'knowledge' of the workings of that game as being more important than the lives of people who suffer as a result. It’s truly disgusting," political analyst Jared Yates Sexton wrote.

"There is a way to ask questions, and a way not to ask questions, and questions that perhaps should only be asked in the deepest recesses of one’s frontal lobe, and that’s all I have to say about that," Vox senior politics reporter Jane Coaston tweeted.

Biden has made the coronavirus a cornerstone of his campaign, attacking President Trump's handling of the pandemic while refraining from holding many in-person events.

Meanwhile, Trump has addressed packed rallies since recovering from the virus earlier this month and has touted the possibility of a vaccine being developed within weeks.

Biden has consistently trounced Trump in polls asking who voters should trust handling the coronavirus going forward, though the president has maintained a lead on the question of who is best to handle the economy.