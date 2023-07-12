MSNBC brutally roasted for tweet tying physical fitness to the far-right: 'Desperate' to call things racist

"OutKick" founder Clay Travis joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a liberal op-ed from MSNBC tying working out to the far-right. The article, penned last year, was tweeted out this week by the network, prompting widespread ridicule including from Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

MSNBC OPINION ARTICLE RIDICULED FOR WARNING ABOUT 'FASCIST FITNESS'

CLAY TRAVIS: This is so laughably absurd. I don't even know where to go with that. I know there's probably people … all over the country starting off their mornings by getting in a workout. Try to feel a little bit better all day. Try to put themselves a little bit better of a healthy mindset. And guess what? They're White, Black, Asian, they're Hispanic. They're male, female, gay, straight. I mean, everyone should exercise. If we want to go back to the time of COVID; instead of shutting down gyms, we should have given health discounts to everybody to go join gyms. And we should have made sure that every park, every beach and every outdoor facility was open to allow as many people as possible to go hiking and get exercise. And I think this is emblematic of how desperate the left-wing media is to try and characterize these new things as racist or White supremacy. It reminds me of that great headline back in the day from the L.A. Times when Larry Elder was running for the governorship of the state of California, and it called him the Black face of White supremacy if I remember correctly. And we've seen an awful lot of White supremacists who are different races now, a very expansive ideology that is White supremacy, evidently. And now we're finding out that they're doing a push-up is, you know, a pathway to Nazism. It's ridiculous.

Podcaster Joe Rogan and Tesla CEO Elon Musk roasted MSNBC for a Monday tweet highlighting an article about the "far right’s obsession with fitness" that linked fitness and nutrition efforts to Adolf Hitler and White supremacist ideology.

The column, originally from 2022, was revived online after MSNBC’s official Twitter account reposted it on Monday.

"The far right’s obsession with fitness is going digital," MSNBC tweeted.

"MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo," Musk wrote in a viral tweet Monday with over 5 million views.

"Being healthy is ‘far right.’ Holy f---," Rogan, wrote. While Rogan is most famous for his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," he has also competed in martial arts competitions throughout his life and served as a UFC commentator.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.