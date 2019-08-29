MSNBC guest suggests Trump is willing to 'get us into war' in order to carry strong economy into 2020

A guest on MSNBC suggested on Thursday that President Trump is willing to take the country to war to guarantee a strong economy under his belt heading into 2020.

Rutgers University professor Brittney Cooper was asked about whether Trump was "feeling the heat" from GOP lawmakers as the president continues a bitter trade war with China, but Cooper insisted he would consider a different type of war to drive the economy.

“I am more concerned because this is not a man who retreats easily. What he has done is pursue a policy of protectionism," Cooper said.

"And one of the things we know is if we look at the World War II example is that protectionism and isolationism in the U.S. context does not work. And one of the ways we got ourselves out of the slump of protectionism in the 1940s was we entered World War II."

TRUMP DIGS IN ON CHINA TRADE WAR CONFIRMS AFGHANISTAN DRAWDOWN IN WORKS

She continued. "So, the other thing we should begin to watch is the continued military posturing toward all of these countries, because one of the old-school American rescue missions is 'get us into a war,' because that is often seen as another driver of the economy.

"And Trump wants one big key thing under his belt, either he wants his wall or to ride out on the glory of the economy. If he can’t have that, he’s absolutely willing to start a physical war in order to do it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC host and fellow panelist Al Sharpton seemed to agree, adding, "If you think the economy sinking is frightening, imagine our country at war with him as commander-in-chief."