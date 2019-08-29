Trump speaks to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade amid battles over trade, border, media

President Trump is being interviewed Thursday morning by host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio.

The interview, set for around 9:30 a.m. ET, comes amid a flurry of August-recess fights over the economy, trade, immigration and more. The president for weeks has disputed warnings about a possible recession, maintaining as recently as Thursday that “the Economy is doing GREAT” – as he also navigates an ever-changing trade war with China.

Trump, following the G-7 summit in France, said that despite escalating tariffs on both sides, he thinks China wants to “make a deal.” And he told reporters earlier this week when pressed about the fallout from that fight, “Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate.”

Meanwhile, his administration has been pursuing controversial changes to immigration policy while he publicly champions his ongoing border wall project. Circulating footage of a new replacement wall, he declared earlier this week, “The Wall is going up very fast despite total Obstruction by Democrats in Congress.”

But Trump has also been tangling anew with the media, as he awaits Congress’ return from the summer recess. Most recently, his legal team pressured MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to issue a retraction following an unverified report that tied Trump’s finances to Russia.