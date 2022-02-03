MSNBC guest: Biden's team 'hitting their stride' on foreign policy

Daily Beast contributing columinst David Rothkopf touted President Biden's foreign policy as "hitting its stride" on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Thursday.

MSNBC host Joy Reid began her show by complimenting Biden as having "foreign policy acumen."

"One of the key selling points of Biden as a commander in chief, we don’t talk a lot about foreign policy in these debates, unfortunately. In the presidential debates, it usually comes down to personality stuff, but he’s always touted his own foreign policy acumen," Reid said. She later added that Biden is acting in a way that seems to make Russian President Vladimir Putin backing down.

Rothkopf, who appeared on a panel, also complimented Biden’s foreign policy experience, adding that he’s been "tougher" than the past three presidents on Russia.

"He’s been doing foreign policy at a fairly high level for half a century. And it shows, it matters. He’s handling an extremely complicated situation with Russia and Ukraine, extremely well. Talking to all of the allies, maintaining NATO cohesion, which is not easy. It’s like herding cats sometimes. And standing tough. He’s being tougher with Putin on the threat of invasion of Ukraine than George Bush was with Georgia, than Barack Obama was with Crimea, certainly than Donald Trump was who was cozying up to Putin in every possible way," Rothkopf said.

He even claimed that Biden as well as his White House team is "hitting their stride" regarding national security.

"And I think the final point I would make is, not only is Biden hitting his stride, Biden’s team is hitting their stride. Because you can’t handle Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Iran negotiations, rebuilding or building for the first time a security structure in the Asia-Pacific, without a big team, and all cylinders firing. And that’s where we are right now," Rothkopf said.

Reid agreed adding, "It’s sort of reminding people of the competency. This was one of the big selling points. This is a guy who has a core competency in some very specific things, particularly on foreign policy, and I think he’s demonstrating that. But also that he can learn."

In January, a Quinnipiac poll showed that Biden has a 35% approval rating on foreign policy, with 54% disapproving. Experts have cited China’s encroaching grasp on Taiwan, the disastrous pullout in Afghanistan, the threat of a nuclear Iran, and an impending invasion of Ukraine as reasons for this low rating.

While Reid acknowledged that Biden "took the heat" for pulling out of Afghanistan, Rothkopf did not. Neither one referenced Biden’s position towards China.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) previously called out failures in the Biden administration regarding foreign policy in a report originally released to Fox News Digital.