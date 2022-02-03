Trey Gowdy slams Biden for not cracking down on crime: Where is his outrage over the right to live?

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy slammed Joe Biden for being more "animated" over voting rights than violent crime Thursday on "America Reports."

TREY GOWDY: I want you to think about how animated Joe Biden gets over whether you have a month to early vote or three weeks early vote. Remember, he compared half the country to Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis and George Wallace over whether you have three weeks or four weeks. He gets very animated about voting rights. Have you seen any animation about simply your right to live? Or your right to not be assaulted? Or your right to not have your car stolen from you? Where is his outrage? I mean, he's got manufactured outrage over voting rights, and he can't name a single person who wanted to vote last election and could not. Meanwhile, you and I could spend the rest of the day naming actual victims, including homicide victims, since he's been the president. So no. Look, if you're talking about ghost guns, then no, you're not serious about cracking down on violent crime.

