MSNBC anchors tout Warren as 'really, really, really good candidate' after 4th-place New Hampshire finish

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have finished fourth in her neighboring state of New Hampshire in Tuesday's primary, but anchors on MSNBC still declared her a "really, really, really good candidate."

During MSNBC's coverage of the first Democratic primary of the 2020 election cycle, the network at one point cut to Warren at her campaign headquarters greeting everyone in the "selfie" line.

"Can I show you the loneliest job in politics?" Brian Williams asked viewers. "She has finished fourth... She is still at work. One after another after another since she gave her remarks earlier tonight while we've been talking, while we've been covering other stories, Elizabeth Warren, who lives just to the south of the state of New Hampshire, is taking a picture with all who ask."

"This isn't lonely to me -- this is awesome," Rachel Maddow said. "I love this."

"She's a really, really, really good candidate," Nicolle Wallace said, and Maddow agreed.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD USES 'JOURNALISTIC SLEIGHTS OF HAND' TO INSULT TRUMP, SANDERS VOTERS, CRITICS SAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren raised eyebrows during her appearance on the network when she described an interaction with a supporter of hers.

"A young woman came up by herself and said, 'I'm a broke college student, with a lot of student loan debt.' And she said, 'I checked and I have six dollars in the bank. So I just gave three dollars to keep you in this fight,'" Warren said.

She added: "That's what we gotta do. We've gotta stay in this fight with people who are counting on us. This isn't about fighting other Democrats. This is about fighting for the America we believe in."