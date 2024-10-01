Mothers who lost daughters to illegal immigrants say VP Harris' border trip was 'political stunt'

Two mothers who lost their daughters to illegal immigrants called out VP Kamala Harris for not reaching out to their families and called the vice president's border trip a "sham" and a political stunt.

"I lost my 12-year-old daughter to illegal immigrants that the Biden-Harris administration policies, border policies have let in this country, and we're not safe anymore," Alexis Nungaray, who lost her daughter Jocelyn, said on "Hannity" Monday.

Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before being strangled and left dead in a Houston creek by two illegal immigrants from Venezuela in June.

"I think Kamala Harris's border trip this past Friday was such a sham. It was the most disgraced, hollow effort I have ever seen from a candidate for presidency," she added.

Harris visited the southern border in Douglas, Arizona on Friday; Arizona is a swing state that is currently considered a "toss up" for the presidential race, according to the latest Fox News Power Rankings.

Nungaray said, "it pissed me the hell off when I saw it. She's been in charge of the border for more than three years. She's done absolutely nothing."

She added that Harris had her people there to capture the "right angles" during her border trip, calling it a photo-op for "political gain."

Nungaray said it was "disgusting" that she was only at the border for approximately "20 minutes" and didn't speak to any "ground people or agents."

Nungaray said when Trump visited the border she was invited, but she was not invited by Harris.

"If I was there this time and I would have witnessed how she handled that entire interaction, I would have walked up to her and I would have asked her, 'with this same effort you're giving, which is not any, would it be the same if this was your daughter that you had to bury?'" said Nungaray.

Additionally, Nungaray said Harris has not reached out to her family to "even give condolences."

"It's because of people like Kamala Harris and [Democrat] Collin Allred, who's running for senator in Texas, which is where I'm at. People like that, they don't keep the people safe. They don't keep our children safe. We need somebody who will actually make change and actually do something. And that's not Kamala."

Patty Morin, who lost her daughter Rachel Morin to an illegal immigrant, called out Harris as well.

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador in an affluent Baltimore suburb north of the city while going on a run in 2023.

"She's done nothing the last four years. She's denied that there's been a problem. She hasn't even acknowledged the murders of my daughter or Alexis's or some of the other victims," Morin said on "Hannity."

"This whole thing going to the border is just a political stunt, hoping that she's going to check off a box and win some points."

"[Harris] has not done anything to keep America safe at all," Morin added.

Nungaray said she felt "empathy" from former President Trump when he reached out to the family.

"It wasn't him calling me as a previous president. It was him calling me as a father. As someone who has kids, someone who couldn't even imagine what it would be like if this was their child."

Morin said, "President Trump has reached out to our family multiple times, to multiple members. He's been very compassionate and genuinely cares about our family and our recovering from this tragedy."

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday, the first time she has been to the border since 2021. It comes as her campaign is being dogged by her record on illegal immigration.

"After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala is finally headed down to the border," the National Border Patrol Council said in a statement. "This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?"

Harris became vice president in 2021 and the administration immediately rolled back a number of Trump-era initiatives and attempted to place a moratorium on deportations.

Migrant numbers skyrocketed, and Biden told reporters in March that Harris would be put in charge of tackling root causes, issues like climate change, poverty and violence that the administration believes was driving migrants north.

It quickly led to Harris being dubbed by media outlets and Republicans as the "border czar." The White House rejected that title, but it has made her a figurehead along with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the crisis.

"The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed," Harris said on NBC in 2022.

Fiscal year 2023 broke the record for migrant encounters with over 2.4 million, while December had nearly 250,000 encounters in a single month.

