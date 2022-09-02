Mother of son who died of fentanyl poisoning: 'Be aware of the dangers out there'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Didier, mother of 17-year-old Zachary Didier, who died of fentanyl poisoning in December 2020, joined ‘The Story’ Friday to issue a sobering message to parents of teenaged children.

LAURA DIDIER: Our message is just to really be aware of the dangers out there. Zach's dad and I are actually not a couple, but we are Team Zach completely. When we lost him, we made a joint agreement.

It should be to, you know, as his advocates here on Earth, and it's just important that parents understand this [fentanyl] is out there are kids can access this so easily. There don't have to be "red flags."

And when we distinguish, as you heard, Zach's dad kind of distinguished about that. These are not deaths as a result of addiction. It's not to say that those deaths are not equally tragic.

It's just to say that even if there are no red flags, you might lose a child to fentanyl, even if there is no addiction history.

