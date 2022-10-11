Mother of NYC murder victim demands city leaders get tough on crime: What are you doing to keep our kids safe?

Two years after her son's murder, a New York City mother is calling for stricter laws and tough-on-crime policies as the city's crime crisis makes national headlines.

Eve Hendricks’ son, Brandon, was 17 years old and had recently graduated high school when he was shot and killed in June 2020. He was a stand-out member of his school’s basketball team and was exploring offers to play in college.

"It is really, really scary because each time you hear that someone gets shot, you worry about your child. You worry that it could be your child," she said on "America Reports" Tuesday.

Hendricks explained to host Sandra Smith that a community effort is required to keep children safe and sympathized with other concerned parents, urging them to work with police and local politicians.

"I am fighting for peace," she said. "I am out there trying to do events in the community, trying to talk to the children, trying to reach out to the politicians," she said.

"But we cannot do it alone."

ERIC ADAMS ADMITS HE WAS ‘SHOCKED’ AT ‘HOW BAD’ NYC WAS BEFORE TAKING OFFICE

Hendricks noted that Mayor Eric Adams campaigned on a platform of cracking down on crime, but she’s still waiting to see things improve.

She noted the city’s widely-criticized bail reform laws are also contributing to the surging crime rate.

"If you are caught with a gun, you get a slap on the shoulder, you get bailed, and then you come out and you repeat the same thing," Hendricks said.

"We need stricter laws; these criminals need to be punished."

She questioned what city council members and the mayor are doing to increase safety and called on those leaders to enact change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for parents, Hendricks encouraged them to communicate with their children -- find out where they are and who they spend time with. She also suggested keeping children under a curfew.

"It is a terrible feeling knowing that your child can be next," she said.