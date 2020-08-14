Donny Deutsch apologizes for using racist term while condemning Trump supporters' alleged racism

Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch apologized on Friday for using the term "yellow man" while criticizing "racist" Americans who trusted information from President Trump about the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to a recent NPR-PBS-Marist poll, Deutsch said the approximately one-third of Americans who say they trust Trump must be racists. "How do one in three Americans still believe this man about corona[virus] or anything?" Deutsch asked on Friday's "Morning Joe."

"And the answer is only one thing," he went on. "One in three Americans are racists, one in three Americans are terrified that this country, by the year 2040, is not going to be majority White -- that the Black man or brown man or the yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs."

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR FANTASIZES ABOUT HARRIS PURGING 'TRUMPISTS' FROM GOVERNMENT

Later in the program, Deutsch said "yellow man" was a "stupid term" and he apologized if he offended anybody.

"[I] was just trying to make a point and I apologize if I offended anybody. People know me, know that -- where my heart is," he said.

MSNBC, CNN MOSTLY IGNORE TRUMP'S MAJOR ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL DURING PRIMETIME

Deutsch has appeared many times on "Morning Joe" and previously hosted an MSNBC talk show that ended in 2019.

Last year, Deutsch similarly criticized "wealthy white people" for supporting Trump.

“And I want to talk to the white people out there, OK? I want to talk to wealthy white people, because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions where I talk to friends, people I know. ‘He’s good for the economy. He’s good for the economy. They’re all jerks anyway.’ No, no. It’s time,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deutsch went on to say that he understands why poor people who believe Trump can get them a job continue to support the president, saying it’s because they “don’t have the luxury of a moral imperative.”

“But everybody else, shame on you at this point,” he said. “Enough. This is where you stand up. And if you don’t, you own it … You are no different than if you were on a subway train and you saw four white nationalists screaming at an African-American woman, ‘Go home, go where you came from.’"

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.