'Morning Joe' mainstay Donny Deutsch blasts 'moron' Democrats who push socialism, defunding police

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch blasted “moron” Democrats who want to defund the police and push socialism, saying it’s “common sense” that they’re not winning talking points.

Host Joe Scarborough explained that Democratic lawmakers feel their party was hurt on Election Day by two issues: the “Defund the Police” rhetoric and socialist-style policies pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the party's far-left.

“As far as socialism, people see it as the most un-American word you can use. It’s un-American,” Deutsch said. “The party cannot be about defunding the police. That’s the most inane, stupid thing in the world. Obviously, Joe Biden, who won, was explicit about that. You don’t win talking about defunding the police, you don't win talking about socialism, you don't win talking about fracking. This is common sense stuff.”

Deutsch clearly felt strongly about his take and shared it on both Twitter and Instagram.

Deutsch continued, “If you look to 2018, the 40 seats we picked up were all on moderate messages. And some of the sexier candidates who went on to national prominence, who ran on a much more progressive platform, lost.”

He said the “country lives just right of center” and that most Americans actually agree with Scarborough’s politics. The MSNBC host was a Republican lawmaker-turned-pundit before cutting ties with the GOP out of a disdain for President Trump.

“Actually, interestingly enough, Joe, your politics is very much where most of the country is. I’m describing this just right of center. That’s where these elections are. And even with all the changing demographics we are still, I believe, 20 to 30 years away from where messages that have more of what I’ll call socialistic overtone would have any resonance,” Deutch said.

“We’re a century away from when defunding the police makes sense," he added. "It’s just idiotic, it's moronic. And any Democrat that doesn’t understand that is a moron, actually.”