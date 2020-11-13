Adam Schiff, MSNBC's Joy Reid lampooned for 'hypocrisy' as they warn of GOP investigating Joe Biden

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who famously championed the Trump-Russia collusion investigation and made numerous unsubstantiated claims on the matter, suddenly feels congressional probes are bad for the country and warned of Republicans trying to “delegitimize Joe Biden.”

The House Intelligence Committee chairman also played a prominent role in promoting the account of a whistleblower at the heart of Trump's impeachment case.

“Both House and Senate Republicans have made it clear that when ... the normal order resumes, when Congress is back in session, and at work, they’re not interested in doing any work that involves legislating or helping people during this awful pandemic,” MSNBC host Joy Reid said to Schiff on Thursday.

“What they want to focus on is investigating,” Reid added, “Is this what we’re going to have to sit through for the next four years, Republicans just doing investigations and refusing to legislate?”

Schiff, who spent the last four years wrapped up in various investigations himself, said “we might” have to sit through new probes.

“This wouldn’t be going on right now, this obstruction of the transition wouldn’t be going on if the Republicans weren’t allowing it to go on,” Schiff said before accusing Republicans of "tearing down our democracy."

“It is just tearing down our democracy,” Schiff said. “I do expect, in the new Congress, that yes, they’ll continue to try to go after Joe Biden, delegitimize Joe Biden. They won’t be interested in getting things done.”

