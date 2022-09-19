Morgan Ortagus: Inflation is 'the reality' for families ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said she expects inflation to continue playing a big role in the midterm elections Monday on "Special Report."

MORGAN ORTAGUS: Rarely are these competitive senate races blowouts. You typically see them within 1 to 3 to 4 points anyways. So, you know Senate races are going to be tight going into election night. What we are seeing, I think, is the continued effects of inflation. And this is not something that Republicans are trying to put at the center of the campaign. This is the reality for families around America. Families are paying $460 more a month in basic necessities. The "Wall Street Journal" has an excellent piece out today profiling what it’s like for average families to have to go to the grocery store to find things that are on sale to be able to cook for dinner.

You even have and this has been discussed obviously on Fox. You even have members of the military that are having to go on food stamps to feed their children. You should not have to sign up to fight for your country, to give your life for your country and to feed your children with food stamps. That’s incompetence. That’s why these Republican candidates are doing better.

