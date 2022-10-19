Mom of preemie twins sends message to Biden as baby formula shortage persists: 'Where are you? Wake up!'

Parents nationwide are still struggling to find baby formula months after panic first ensued, and one mother is sharing her message for the Biden administration over the crisis.

Louisiana mother Amber Bergeron joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss her struggle to find baby formula for her premature twins and the Biden administration's failure in handling the shortage.

"The conclusion that I have come to is the American people need to remember this," Bergeron told co-host Todd Piro. "Remember that the children, our future, was not important to this administration. I'd like to ask the president, where are you for our future? Where are you? You need to wake up."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 33% of American families were still struggling to find baby formula in September.

Lawmakers have called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide answers as to why the agency had such a delayed response in adapting to the shortages while prices continue to soar.

"I'm pretty sure the middle class is about to be taken out," Bergeron said. "There is no middle class. There's no help for anybody right now. There's just nothing there. There's nothing there to help us."

"We work hard. We go to school to provide a better life for our families and our children, and this is the slap in the face that we get," she continued.

Bergeron mentioned that given 40-year-high inflation and the struggle to find the right baby formula, the holidays will likely look very different in the coming months.

"Unfortunately, that hasn't been something that I've been able to make definite plans on because I'm trying to make it till tomorrow to see my babies, my family, the rest of my children," Bergeron said when asked about her holiday plans. "I have three I have two others besides the twins, and so once we get there… I'm sure it's going to be very different."

"All of the extras that we had just aren't going to happen," she continued.