'Mom against Tiktok' fires back at Democrat's attack on TikTok foes: We 'care about our children'

Kara Fredrick, the Director of Tech Policy at the Heritage Foundation, and a "mom against TikTok," took aim at Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., on Thursday, who has claimed Republicans want to ban TikTok because they don't have "swag."

During a Heritage Foundation press conference, Frederick, Moms for Liberty founder Tiffany Justice, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and more called on Congress to ban the popular Chinese-owned app.

"OK, if we don't have swag, we at least have moms, and we have people who care about our children. That's what we have on our side, and I'll take that over swag any day," she said referencing Bowman's comments.

Frederick said TikTok influencers could build their social media followings on different apps but added, "that mom in Pennsylvania, whose 10-year-old accidentally killed herself attempting the TikTok blackout challenge, she's never going to get her daughter back."

"Republicans ain't got no swag," Bowman said on Wednesday. "That's why they want to ban TikTok."

He also said social media apps in the U.S. pose the real threat to children and claimed banning TikTok is "racist."

"Let’s not have a dishonest conversation. Let’s not be racist towards China and express our xenophobia when it comes to TikTok, because American companies have done tremendous harm to American people," he said during remarks on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Bowmann was joined by several TikTok influencers to come out against banning the Chinese-owned app.

"Maybe we need more members of Congress who are more focused on protecting our country and our kids then if they look like they have swag on TikTok," Robby Starbuck said during the press conference in response to Bowman.

Justice called on parents to ban TikTok in their own households and encouraged them to not wait on Congress.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday over national security concerns about the app.

The CEO faced questioning from both Republicans and Democrats who support a TikTok ban.

"I think a lot of risks that are pointed out are hypothetical and theoretical risks," Chew said, responding to a question from Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., about concerns over China being able to access TikTok user data. "I have not seen any evidence. I am eagerly awaiting discussions where we can talk about evidence and then we can address the concerns that are being raised."