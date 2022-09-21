Mollie Hemingway blasts politicians' 'schoolyard posturing' toward Russia during Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called out politicians' "schoolyard posturing" in their approach to Russia on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

BIDEN IN UN SPEECH ACCUSES RUSSIA OF 'EXTREMELY SIGNIFICANT' VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL CHARTER

HEMINGWAY: Is this where we want to be putting our resources? We have an economic crisis right now. … Energy situations are going to be very bad, and they're going to get very bad in Europe. We do not have unlimited money and the American people have already been saying they're not entirely sure that we should be the only ones really investing so heavily here. We have other issues in China. … There are many other important parts of the world. And so, we don't need this kind of schoolyard posturing that we see from people like senators or … senators who become presidents. We need people who are very serious and understand that we do not want a nuclear conflict here. We need to end this as quickly as possible and as favorably as possible to the Ukrainian people.

