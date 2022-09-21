Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mollie Hemingway blasts politicians' 'schoolyard posturing' toward Russia during Ukraine war

The Fox News contributor reacts to President Biden's speech on Russia

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
What Biden has 'completely failed' to do: Mollie Hemingway

What Biden has 'completely failed' to do: Mollie Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway criticizes President Biden's response to the Russian war on Ukraine on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called out politicians' "schoolyard posturing" in their approach to Russia on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

BIDEN IN UN SPEECH ACCUSES RUSSIA OF 'EXTREMELY SIGNIFICANT' VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL CHARTER

HEMINGWAY: Is this where we want to be putting our resources? We have an economic crisis right now. … Energy situations are going to be very bad, and they're going to get very bad in Europe. We do not have unlimited money and the American people have already been saying they're not entirely sure that we should be the only ones really investing so heavily here. We have other issues in China. … There are many other important parts of the world. And so, we don't need this kind of schoolyard posturing that we see from people like senators or … senators who become presidents. We need people who are very serious and understand that we do not want a nuclear conflict here. We need to end this as quickly as possible and as favorably as possible to the Ukrainian people.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.