Mollie Hemingway blasts Dems, media for mail-in voting conspiracy theory: 'So stupid' it's 'unbelievable'

The Democrats are pushing another "stupid" conspiracy theory to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, said Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway on Tuesday.

“Even by the very low standard set by the Democrats and the media with regard to conspiracy theories in recent years – such as their Russia collusion hoax – this conspiracy theory is so stupid that it is unbelievable that people are actually pretending to believe in it,” Hemingway told "Outnumbered."

“I think what is going on is that people in the Democratic Party are trying to set the groundwork for sort of a Russia collusion conspiracy theory part two, which is if Donald Trump wins again, they want to have grounds on which to object that it wasn’t a legitimate victory or whatnot."

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS' MAIL-IN BALLOT PUSH HOLDING UP CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PACKAGE

Hemingway reacted to the congressional Democrats on Sunday demanding the postmaster general and chairman of the U.S. Postal Service testify before Congress later this month about recent “sweeping and dangerous operational changes” at the agency that they claimed are “slowing” the mail and “jeopardizing the integrity” of the 2020 election.

The demands from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, are just the latest escalation of the mail-in ballot battle between Democrats and President Trump and Republicans.

Trump and the Republican Party have been warning for months about possible fraud connected to mail-in voting. The RNC and the Trump campaign have filed lawsuits to hit back against efforts by Democrats to overhaul voting laws in response to the pandemic; this, while Democrats say that cases of actual voter fraud are limited and claim that Republicans are trying to suppress voter turnout to improve their chances of winning elections.

The Democrats went on to claim that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is a “Trump mega-donor” and has “acted as an accomplice in the president’s campaign to cheat in the election” by launching “sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hemingway said the head of the Postal Service has over “30 years in logistics experience,” which is the ideal person to have in a political appointee position.

“Twenty years ago, there were 100 billion pieces of first-class mail delivered each year. There is about half that now. Of course, you're going to change how many mail sorters you use or where you put mailboxes as a result of the changes people make in how they send mail,” Hemingway said.

“This conspiracy theory, it's actually insulting … it is tyrannical, it is a way of tyrannizing the American people to be constantly running them through these conspiracy theories regardless of what the actual facts are. It is important that the media pushes back. Just because it's a Democratic talking point doesn't mean you have to go along with it."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.