©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Dem Rep. Khanna weighs in on spending bill: We're open to negotiation

Rep. Khanna explained they need a counteroffer for those opposed to $3.5 trillion.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Ro Khanna speaks about negotiations over spending bill Video

Rep. Ro Khanna speaks about negotiations over spending bill

California Democrat weighs in on Biden's spending plan on 'Your World.'

Democratic congressman Ro Khanna joined "Your World" to give his take on the spending bill. 

REP. RO KHANNA: Well, I don't want to give you a red line. I’ll say we're open to negotiation. I do want to put the number in context. Over the next 10 years, the U.S. economy is going to have about $300 trillion in GDP growth. It's going to have $7.5  trillion in Defense. So, when we're talking about $3.5 trillion, it's 1% of projected GDP for productive investments, but of course, we're open to negotiation. There is not a red line at $3.5 trillion. We need a counteroffer for those who are opposed to the $3.5 trillion, which is Biden's agenda.  

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

