MN volleyball athlete stands up to ‘bullying’ in girls’ sports, supports bill to keep biological men out

A middle-school-aged Minnesota volleyball athlete told Fox News Digital that she is speaking out in support of her state’s legislation that would keep men out of women’s sports.

"A lot of girls are afraid to stand up for our rights because of retaliation at school, like losing a spot on the team or even losing friendships, that bullying shouldn't happen," Ainsley, an eighth-grade volleyball player, told Fox News Digital . "I think this bill is really important. There's a lot of pressure on us as girls to do whatever is trending, instead of encouraging us to stand up for the truth."

Ainsley testified on Feb. 19, 2025 in support of legislation sponsored by Minnesota Representative Peggy Scott, the "Preserving Girls' Sports Act," which would bar biological males from competing in women’s and girls’ sports specifically to both elementary and secondary students.

RILEY GAINES: HERE’S THE MESSAGE PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST SENT WITH HIS ORDER KEEPING MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS

It specifies that if there is confusion about whether the student is male or female, "a student must present a signed physician’s statement indicating the student’s sex is based solely on the student’s internal and external anatomy, natural occurring level of testosterone, and an analysis of the student’s chromosomes."

"I don't know why adults are condoning that behavior," Ainsley said. "I knew that someone had to be the voice for girls in Minnesota, and I realized that this might be my only chance to speak up to those who are in higher powers of my state. We can't sit on the sidelines while they are making decisions that impact us."

She said that she was nervous to speak out, but didn’t want to miss an opportunity to help fellow female athletes in her state.

"I told my parents that I knew it would be scary, but I also knew that if I didn't speak up, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night," Ainsley said. "And so I did. It was really shocking to see that not one Democratic representative chose to recognize us. Instead, they kept arguing our existence and our experience, even though we were sitting in the exact same room."

She added, "no one could answer my question, which is ‘What is the point of boys' and girls' teams if males are allowed to play on girls-only teams?’"

In February, President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order that bars biological men from competing in girls' and women’s sports.

The order states that it is the "policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy." It also says that U.S. policy will "oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

Ainsley said her goal is to encourage other female athletes to have the courage to speak out to keep girls’ and women’s sports female.

MAINE FEMALE ATHLETE ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR TRUMP’S FOCUS ON TRANS COMPETITORS AFTER LOCAL LEADERS ‘FAILED’ GIRLS

"As a volleyball player and a teammate, I know that one of the most important things to have on a sports team is encouragement," Ainsley said. "And I know that's something that even coaches look for."

She added, "I want to encourage all the girls out there, no matter how old you are, with the truth from the Bible, which says, ‘Do not let anyone despise you for your youth, but be an example in speech and conduct.’ I think that we need to speak up. These legislators are adults in power. We're making important decisions that impact us, and instead of helping us or standing up for us, they are erasing us. I want girls to know that even if you are too afraid to literally speak, you are an important part by just writing a letter to your representative and telling them how you feel about allowing males to be in girls sports. Girls, you're not alone, and you have a friend."

Scott, the Minnesota representative who is sponsoring the legislation, told Fox News Digital that the legislation "makes it clear that only females can participate in girls’ sports."

"We define what a female is in this bill because, in today’s world, that has come into question," Scott added. "What isn’t in question is that allowing males to participate in girls’ sports is unfair and unsafe. Allowing males to participate would make Title IX meaningless."

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex or gender for entities that receive federal funding.

The Department of Education is currently investigating the Minnesota State High School League for allowing transgender student-athletes to compete on their teams.

An opinion from the office of Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shared last week stated that the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX is inconsistent with Minnesota law, saying it "does not preempt Minnesota law. Prohibiting students from participating in extracurricular activities consistent with their gender identity would violate the Minnesota Human Rights Act."

But Minnesota legislators say they are acting to protect girls by making clear that only females may participate in teams designated for females.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renee Carlson, general counsel True North Legal in Saint Paul, Minnesota, told Fox News Digital that she stands by her Feb. 19, 2025 testimony supporting keeping boys out of girls’ sports.

"As I shared in my testimony, ‘Our daughters deserve better than what they’re getting from Minnesota school districts, athletic associations, and the state government,’" Carlson said "For those who disagree, I have a question: which of the incredibly talented female athletes on any Minnesota high school team deserves to be displaced by a male competitor? The answer is none of them."

A vote on the "Preserving Girls' Sports Act," in the Minnesota House is expected on March 3, 2025.