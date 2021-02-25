Mitch McConnell ‘absolutely’ would support Trump if GOP nominee in 2024

Senate Minority Mitch McConnell said he would "absolutely" support Donald Trump for president in 2024 if the former president was the Republican nominee in the next presidential election.

Despite McConnell’s commitment to backing a Trump nomination, he also told "Special Report’s" Bret Baier, "There's a lot to happen between now and '24. I've got at least four members I think that are planning on running for president plus governors and others. There is no incumbent, should be a wide-open race and fun for you all to cover."

McConnell, was lambasted by the former president recently after McConnell condemned Trump’s behavior during the January 6 Capitol attacks. When asked by Baier to respond to Trump’s allegation that the Republican Party could never be respected if leaders such as McConnell remained in charge, McConnell replied, "The Republican Party is actually in very good shape. We gained seats in the House. We elected 50 Republican senators when everybody was predicting we were going to lose the Senate. The Democrats didn’t flip a single state legislature. We flipped two, picked up a governor."

"The Republican Party had a very good day on November 3. We’re sorry we lost the White House but the Republican Party demonstrated once again this is a 50/50 nation, we are very competitive and will be competitive again in '22."

McConnell dismissed allegations that there is a civil war within the GOP, saying the real disunity lies with the Democrats. "I think if you're looking at the real civil war," McConnell said, "Look at the Democrats in the house. The progressives make it extremely difficult for Speaker Pelosi to operate given the narrow margin she has overall in the House."

The Republicans, according to McConnell, are coming together and unifying, thanks to the current administration. "I think the Biden administration is making it easy for us to get together," the Kentucky senator exclaimed, "I think we’ve unified in opposition to this new administration’s extremely progressive approach. President Biden has made it quite easy for us to get together."

Baier wrapped up the interview, asking what the Senate Minority leader’s message is to Trump supporters who may be concerned about the future of the Republican Party. McConnell concluded, "I would say to everybody who's inclined to support our right-of-center Republican Party, let's focus on winning the house and the Senate in '22. That will set up the next nominee for president, whoever that may be, the best chance to be victorious."