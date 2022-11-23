Expand / Collapse search
Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath

The White House press secretary shut down a reporter's Fauci question on Tuesday

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Jimmy Failla rips KJP for shutting down reporter after fiery exchange over Fauci question Video

Jimmy Failla rips KJP for shutting down reporter after fiery exchange over Fauci question

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla responds to Karine Jean--Pierre shutting down reporters for asking about the origins of COVID, Vogue's coverage of a Biden wedding and Kamala Harris' Taiwan visit.

Twitter users want Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer their crucial questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as the national figure faces off against Republicans Wednesday as part of a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

Fauci will be deposed Wednesday by the Republican Attorney General from Missouri Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry over allegations the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech regarding the coronavirus pandemic. 

Chief Medical Advisor to the president Anthony Fauci speaks during a briefing on the Omicron Covid-19 variant, watched by US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and President Joe Biden (C), in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Since we filed our landmark lawsuit, we have uncovered documents and discovery that show clear coordination between the Biden Administration and social media companies on censoring speech, but we’re not done yet," Schmitt's office said in a statement. "We plan to get answers on behalf of the American people. Stay tuned."

The Republican newly elected to the U.S. Senate asked Twitter users to weigh in. 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BLASTED FOR SHOUTING DOWN REPORTERS: ‘CONDESCENDING, SMUG, ABSOLUTE EMBARRASSMENT'

"Tomorrow we take the deposition of Dr. Fauci. What would you ask him under oath?" he asked users on the social media website.

Questions poured in for President Biden's Chief Medical Adviser over his role in managing the pandemic.

Ian Miller, a writer at Outkick Sports, wanted to know why the doctor reversed his position on masking.

"How is it possible that he was emailed a review on masking on March 31, 2020 that said there was no evidence masks worked, only to join with the CDC and recommend universal masking on April 3rd?" he questioned.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. On Tuesday, Fauci and other health officials discussed the rollout of a vaccine shots while saying the shot could be similar to an annual flu shot. 

RAND PAUL PROMISES TO ‘SUBPOENA EVERY LAST DOCUMENT OF DR. FAUCI’ IN VICTORY SPEECH

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw suggested the doctor should answer for "denying natural immunity." 

"I would ask why he denied natural immunity," she tweeted.

A doctor wanted to ask Fauci, "why he pivoted so quickly to squash the lab [leak] theory," while linking to an email exchange from February of 2020 about Wuhan conducting gain of function research.

NIH ACKNOWLEDGES US FUNDED GAIN-OF-FUNCTION AT WUHAN LAB, DESPITE FAUCI'S DENIALS

Republicans have blamed the National Institute of Health for funding this research and have demanded it be stopped.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted that the COVID-19 lockdowns were "draconian" but necessary. He said he wants to use his experience to inspire a younger generation od scientists. 

The managing editor of Twitchy wanted to know the question on many people's minds. "Ask him about COVID's origin," she tweeted.

A reporter was shouted down by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for asking what Fauci's role was in investigating COVID-19's origin.

Liberal media outlets and government officials persistently shut down questions at the start of the pandemic wondering if the virus could've escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Last month, North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr released a report alleging there was "substantial evidence" to back the lab leak theory.

When President Biden met with China President Xi Jinping earlier this month, he did not discuss the COVID-19 pandemic or its origins, despite it being the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.