Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath

Twitter users want Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer their crucial questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as the national figure faces off against Republicans Wednesday as part of a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

Fauci will be deposed Wednesday by the Republican Attorney General from Missouri Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry over allegations the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since we filed our landmark lawsuit, we have uncovered documents and discovery that show clear coordination between the Biden Administration and social media companies on censoring speech, but we’re not done yet," Schmitt's office said in a statement. "We plan to get answers on behalf of the American people. Stay tuned."

The Republican newly elected to the U.S. Senate asked Twitter users to weigh in.

"Tomorrow we take the deposition of Dr. Fauci. What would you ask him under oath?" he asked users on the social media website.

Questions poured in for President Biden's Chief Medical Adviser over his role in managing the pandemic.

Ian Miller, a writer at Outkick Sports, wanted to know why the doctor reversed his position on masking.

"How is it possible that he was emailed a review on masking on March 31, 2020 that said there was no evidence masks worked, only to join with the CDC and recommend universal masking on April 3rd?" he questioned.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw suggested the doctor should answer for "denying natural immunity."

"I would ask why he denied natural immunity," she tweeted.

A doctor wanted to ask Fauci, "why he pivoted so quickly to squash the lab [leak] theory," while linking to an email exchange from February of 2020 about Wuhan conducting gain of function research.

Republicans have blamed the National Institute of Health for funding this research and have demanded it be stopped.

The managing editor of Twitchy wanted to know the question on many people's minds. "Ask him about COVID's origin," she tweeted.

A reporter was shouted down by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for asking what Fauci's role was in investigating COVID-19's origin.

Liberal media outlets and government officials persistently shut down questions at the start of the pandemic wondering if the virus could've escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Last month, North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr released a report alleging there was "substantial evidence" to back the lab leak theory.

When President Biden met with China President Xi Jinping earlier this month, he did not discuss the COVID-19 pandemic or its origins, despite it being the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.