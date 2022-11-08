Expand / Collapse search
Rand Paul promises to 'subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci' in victory speech

'The COVID cover-up will end,' Rand Paul of Kentucky promised supporters on Election Day

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
In his victory speech, Republican Sen. Rand Paul promised Kentucky supporters to further investigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sailed to re-election Tuesday night promising to subpoena "every last document of Dr. Fauci’s," focusing on whether COVID-19 can be traced to lab research in China. 

"I promise you this —the COVID cover-up will end" the Kentucky senator assured supporters.

Paul won a third six-year term in Congress on Tuesday, scoring a victory that the Associated Press called relatively early Tuesday evening as election results rolled in.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser and director of the NIAID, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser and director of the NIAID, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The Libertarian-leaning senator ran on a staunchly conservative ticket, promising voters to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus among other key issues.

"I will not only hold Dr. Fauci accountable, we will finally investigate why your tax dollars were sent to fund dangerous research in Wuhan."

Paul and Fauci have repeatedly sparred over this issue at several Senate hearings. 

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The senator then transitioned to call Kentucky supporters to "savor" the victorious race and highlighted his ideals of individual freedoms.

"Liberty should bring people together because each and every citizen is left alone to enjoy their own personal freedoms." Paul said. "Liberty is that great harmonizer that allows us to live together despite our differences."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

