Miss Universe judge fires back Venezuela’s President Maduro over cheating allegations

When Texas' own R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe on American soil, Emily Austin knew everything was about to change.

Austin, a judge at Miss Universe 2022, is one of many battling controversy in the wake of the pageant. Since the competition's conclusion, social media has been lit up with cheating allegations aimed at Austin and other judges.

MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION SLAMS ‘FALSE RIGGING ALLEGATIONS’ AFTER MISS USA CROWNED WINNER: ‘ABSURD

Critics have been skeptical of Gabriel's victory, pointing out that JKN Global Group, which owns Miss Universe, also owns Miss USA. The fact that the competition was held in New Orleans, and that Gabriel is the first American to be crowned Miss Universe since 2012, has only added fuel to the fire.

"If I'm being honest with you, my order was Dominican Republic, USA and then Venezuela third," Austin revealed in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. "Miss USA was not my first one, but she was very well deserving of it."

But Gabriel's success hasn't sat as well with others - including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro has blasted Miss Universe judges, arguing that they "stole" the title from runner-up and Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel.

When asked about Maduro's comments, Austin did not hold back.

"It's so funny because Maduro is literally an illegitimate president and cheated his way there. It's like when a thief calls another thief out," said Austin.

Maduro, himself, has come under heavy fire for how he has run Venezuela. After a series of violent protests four years ago, Venezuela's opposition party recently ousted interim President Juan Guaido and millions have fled as far north as the US southern border.

With his opponents in apparent disarray, Maduro has retained power. Experts say it is possible Maduro may prepone Venezuela's 2024 general election to this year in an effort to catch his challengers off guard.

Austin, who referred to Dudamel as "one of the classiest women" she's met, believes Maduro is taking advantage of the controversy surrounding Miss Universe to distract from his own failures. She even labeled Venezuela's president a ‘dictator.’

"It deters from what's really going on. And they do treat it like a World Cup. He's showing, ‘Look, I have this national pride,’ but he's destroying his own country,'" Austin said. "I feel like he has bigger problems to deal with than Miss Universe."

The global politics of Miss Universe 2022 extended far beyond Venezuela, too. Some have called out the pageant for allowing Miss Russia to compete given her home country's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Austin's response? If countries like China, Venezuela and Turkey were able to send contestants, then Miss Russia should not be held responsible for Vladimir Putin's ‘atrocities.’

MISS USA R'BONNEY GABRIEL WINS MISS UNIVERSE COMPETITION

"You have to choose. Either no dictatorships can participate or all of them can. Miss China arrived late because China would not let her leave the country," explained Austin.

In response to allegations, JKN Global Group is taking unprecedented action. Austin revealed to Fox News Digital first that the company is set to release judges' private interviews with the top 16 participants to the public. Minimal to no contact between judges and Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip meant judges were free to ask whatever - and as political - questions as they wanted.

This will mark the first time Miss Universe has ever made judge interviews public. The move points to the larger, long-term goals of Miss Universe.

"Everyone is trying to really shift this beauty pageant narrative into, ‘This woman is genuinely the most educated. She's not only beautiful, but knows how to speak well and knows how to present herself on a global stage well,’" Austin said.

Gabriel, who became the first Filipino American to be crowned Miss Universe, hopes to embody that spirit. But as Austin explains, it hasn't been easy for Gabriel, whose own rise to Miss USA was scrutinized. In their private interview, Austin asked Gabriel how she's dealt with the backlash.

"She said that because everyone's constantly attacking her, it's something that she just came to be used to. And she said it feels like she's in like a ‘thunderstorm,’ Austin recalled. "She said, 'There's always beauty in chaos.'"

To echo the sentiment, Gabriel wore a dress that represented a "storm-like" color at Miss Universe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For Austin, Gabriel's message and social media's allegations were all too familiar. Austin, who is pursuing a career in media and sports hosting, has a background in modeling. Her attempt to be crowned Miss New York ended - ironically enough - with Austin crying fraud.

"I was on the other end. I told everyone that they cheated," said Austin. "But now, being the judge, unfortunately, I just lost fair and square as much as I would love to say that they cheated."