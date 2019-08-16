New York Post columnist: Public 'too quick to damn masculinity' because of 'mutation' of #MeToo, feminism

The public is often too quick to criticize classic masculine traits while ignoring their "chivalrous" actions in tense situations, according to Miranda Devine.

In her recent New York Post column, Devine laid out cases in which the "noble side" of masculinity is often glossed over, as the writer told Dana Perino Friday on "The Daily Briefing."

"I think we so quick to damn masculinity, and unfortunately, this sort of offshoot fo the feminism movement, this sort of mutation of the #MeToo movement, has conspired to tell boys and young men that their masculinity, their very essence, is somehow toxic -- is malign and diseased," she said.

"Every time we have these stories of mayhem and bloodshed ... you see men rushing in to save the weak, to save women, save children."

In her column, the Australian columnist pointed to brave actions by men during a recent stabbing attack in Sydney and the actions of a bouncer during the Dayton, Ohio, shooting.

She said the bouncer, Jeremy Ganger, stood "at a door and ushered everyone in, and he was injured in the process but he protected others." Ganger suffered a leg wound in the attack.

In Australia on Tuesday, a 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old woman to death, then went on a public rampage before being confronted by a group of civilians.

Those who intervened pinned him to the ground with a milk crate until authorities were able to arrest him. New South Wales Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said it appeared that the attack was unprovoked.

In her Post column, Devine described the phenomenon of men rushing toward danger as, "the chivalry instinct."

"We always are quick to point to the dark side of masculinity when violence is committed, but too often we overlook the feats of bravery by men who combat it," she wrote.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.