Miranda Devine calls out anonymous official behind book on Trump White House

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine called out the anonymous White House official behind a book that is said to give a “firsthand account of President Trump and his record.”

“Why so much anonymity? If they actually have a valid case, you’d think they could put their name to it,” Devine told "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino" on Friday.

“If you work for a president, if you feel so strongly that their policies are against your principles, then you should quit and then you can write your book and you can do it publicly; not anonymously,” Devine said.

Devine's comments come as the anonymous White House official behind the explosive "resistance" op-ed in The New York Times last year returned to the spotlight after it was announced the unknown author will release a book billed as an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency."

The book, titled “A Warning,” comes roughly a year after the senior official laid out their initial scathing attack on the administration.

According to the publisher, the book will be released Nov. 19 and is said to pick up where the controversial op-ed left off.

"This explosive book offers a shocking, firsthand account of President Trump and his record," the publisher said on Tuesday.

Javelin's Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, both of whom represented former FBI Director James Comey and his 2018 book, "A Higher Loyalty," are working with the author, whose identity is unknown to the public.

The anonymous author's initial op-ed prompted intense media coverage and vehement denunciations from the White House.

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders blasted the author's cowardice and called on them to resign.

It's unclear whether the official is still in the administration, but the book's release was the latest indication that Trump faced concerted opposition from within his own ranks.

