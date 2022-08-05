Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota-based parental rights group launches effort to support, train school board candidates

Parents and school board candidates who spoke at the rally said they are 'fed up' with 'indoctrination' in schools

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
A new parent's rights group in Minnesota called the Minnesota Parents Alliance held a "Reclaim our Schools" rally at the Minnesota capitol Thursday, launching an effort to train and support school board candidates, and get parents involved in their schools and communities. 

Founder and Executive Director of the Minnesota Parents Alliance, Cristine Trooien, who spoke at the rally, said there are more than 100 parents across the state "who are aligned with our mission and filing to run for local school board." 

Among those parents is Mike Burrell, a parent and former law enforcement officer who is running for the Forrest Lake Area school board, and said at the rally he's "fed up" with what he sees happening in the schools

Another candidate who spoke was John Anderson, who is running in Elk River, and said the "indoctrination" he saw in corporate America is "creeping into the school system." 

MINNESOTA DISTRICT TO INCLUDE 'EQUITY SPECIALISTS' IN PLAN AGAINST DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR

An even mix of proponents and opponents to teaching Critical Race Theory are in attendance as the Placentia Yorba Linda School Board in Orange County, California, discusses a proposed resolution to ban it from being taught in schools.

Trooien said the organization is nonpartisan, the issues facing schools "are not viewed by parents as right versus left issues. These are right versus wrong." 

"In this moment, we are coming together to reclaim our schools as places where children can be treated as equals, and educated, not indoctrinated," she added. 

RHODE ISLAND MOM SUES AFTER DISCOVERING ‘SECRET’ ‘ANTIRACIST’ MEETINGS HELD IN DISTRICT

Minnesota Parents Alliance has hosted trainings for school board candidates across the state, and plans to provide support for new school board members after they are elected. 

IStock image of school lockers

Parents all over the country have been speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curriculums that have been associated with critical race theory or gender theory. 

The Biden administration specifically drew the ire of parents when the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter to the Justice Department that requested parents' actions at school board meetings be examined under the Patriot Act as "domestic terrorists." Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a taskforce to investigate threats of violence against school boards after the NSBA letter. Critics called the move an attack on parents.

RANDI WEINGARTEN BLASTS ‘RIGHT-WIN EXTREMISTS’ FOR FIGHTING ‘CULTURE WARS’ IN CONFERENCE SPEECH 

Education advocates have highlighted CRT curriculum in schools and opposed COVID-19 related mandates and lockdowns, with these issues leading to protests and recalls of school boards across the nation.

Republican elected officials in several states have sought to ban discussion of gender ideology and critical race theory in classrooms, particularly for young students.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.