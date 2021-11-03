Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth on Minneapolis results: People who are threatened want a cop to show up, not a social worker

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Minneapolis voters rejected a plan to replace police officers because residents want a trained police officer in an emergency situation, not a social worker. 

MINNEAPOLIS VOTERS REJECT MEASURE TO REPLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT

PETE HEGSETH: City council members, also in Minneapolis, who ran on defunding the police got beat big time last night and supporters of the police were winners. Slogans don’t affect people’s lives. Police do. And Minneapolis, thank goodness found some common sense last night, even Democrats voting to keep the police department.

People don’t want to call a social worker. They want to call a police officer with a gun if they are threatened.

