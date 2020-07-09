Minneapolis salon owner says city not helping after business torched in riots: 'I'm just left alone'

A Minneapolis salon owner, whose business was burned down during riots sparked over the death of George Floyd, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday she feels “alone” after city leaders and politicians have failed to help struggling business owners.

“It hurts to know that I have no business. I have nothing. I don't even have a styling chair anymore, you know. I don't have a salon anymore. It hurts,” said Flora Westbrooks, the owner of Flora's Hair Designs. “I'm just left alone. I don't have any help."

Westbrooks owned the salon for about four decades before her business was “burned to the ground due to civil unrest” in Minneapolis on May 29, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help her rebuild.

The hair salon, located in North Minneapolis, was burned down three days before it was scheduled to reopen after being closed for months due to coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Westbrooks said on May 29 she got a call that her son’s business was burning and so she knew her business might be targeted as well. She said when she got to the salon that day “everything was all up in a big fire, just a big ball of fire, smoke and fire and I couldn't believe it.”

Host Steve Doocy noted that Westbrooks met with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the governor of Minnesota after her business was destroyed and asked her if she had heard from them again.

“No, I have not. I have not heard anything,” she said in response, adding that it made her feel like she’s “all alone.”

“I'm wondering do they care? I have not heard anything so I just feel like I'm just left out, you know, just out in left field here,” she said.

In the first few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, rioters caused millions in property damage to more than 1,500 locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, The Star Tribune reported.

Westbrooks said she knows other business owners who are in the same situation, trying to figure out how to rebuild and waiting for help.

“I wish I could hear something from the officials, the city or someone to let me know if they’re going to do anything,” Westbrooks said. “Right now, I'm just here. I'm just left alone. I don't have any help.”