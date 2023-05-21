Mini Goldendoodle 'Charlie Brown' wins 'Best wave' in Florida surfing contest

A mini Goldendoodle in Florida is making waves after winning the Hang 8 dog surfing contest at Flagler Beach over the weekend.

Talented surfing dog, "Charlie Brown," his owner, 13-year-old Finley Lamb, and mom Adeline joined "Fox & Friends" to share how their pet got into the surfing world.

Finely said she started by putting Charlie Brown on the surfboard in their pool and then began taking him to the beach to practice.

"My other dog, Maui, she loves surfing, and he follows everything Maui does, because she's older, so he just was like, Oh, let me try that as well. And he ended up being very good at it," she said.

Mom Adeline added that her daughter also surfs and started the process of becoming a surf instructor in Florida and would take the dog and practice commands in their pool.

"You can hear she'll say, pop up, pop up, paddle. And the dogs aren't even doing it, but they start following the directions. So she's been able to take the dogs out, and then she'll take them on small days and push them in and she'll ride tandem with them until they get comfortable," Adeline told the co-hosts. "And Charlie Brown is only ten months old. So this was his first contest and she [Finley] started making YouTube videos on her YouTube, Finley Lamb, teaching dogs how to surf. So she's just been into dogs and surfing forever. So this is just the perfect mix."

Finley shared that dogs win the contest usually by the length of the ride, how big the waves are or if any tricks are performed. Charlie Brown got a perfect 10 for his flip and another perfect 10 for his dismount.

"He did win the best wave because of how big it was in that photo. That is very big," she said.