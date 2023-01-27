Mike Rowe sounds the alarm on the 'war on freelance': 'No one is talking about it'

FOX Business host Mike Rowe is shining a bright light on left-wing efforts to restrict gig work across the country, highlighting the "war on freelance" and its impact on the economy.

"No one is talking about it, in my view, the way they should," Rowe told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

"Anybody who's ever freelance needs to pay attention."

In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law California Assembly Bill 5, a controversial legislation originally aimed at ride-sharing businesses like Uber and Lyft that killed gig economy jobs across the Golden State.

The law, which eventually had to be scaled back, has also forced the state's 70,000 independent truck drivers to surrender their companies and find employment with larger firms.

"We're not quite sure what this is going to mean for the supply chain, but it's not going to mean anything good on a macro level," Rowe said. "On a micro level, you've got guys like Tom Odom… who's netting six figures a year driving independently. He's done. He either quits or moves to Texas right now."

In 2021, a Democratic bill surfaced in Congress that critics argued would crush right-to-work laws in 27 states with provisions that mirror the California law.

The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act of 2021, supported by labor unions and left-wing socialist groups, passed the House but remains stalled in the Senate.

"This is going to happen over and over and over again and again and again," Rowe warned. "California is probably lost at this point. But there's a bill right now in Congress called (PRO) Act that will attempt to do the same thing all over the country."

Rowe highlighted the dire need for Americans to understand the growing threats to the nation's economic stability.

"We're a frog in the boiling water in so many ways, and the heat just goes up a little more and a little more and a little more," he said. "And the next thing you know, you're accepting things as dogma."