Mike Pompeo: Ilhan Omar accusing Israel of terrorism is 'anti-Semitic'

Amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" on Friday to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accusing Israel of committing acts of terrorism.

REP. ILHAN OMAR ACCUSES ISRAEL OF 'TERRORISM' AMID CLASH WITH HAMAS

MIKE POMPEO: It’s very important. We’re very cautious and careful how we designate terrorists in the United States. We always make sure we have the facts right and you have it right. Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] are terrorist organizations. We know the Palestinian Authority has contributed to the terror that’s taking place today on Israeli civilians.

Israel has every right to defend itself against this terror. We would do it here at home if rockets were being fired in the United States. We would most certainly cause whoever did that to us to pay an enormous price. Israel is doing that now.

When I hear members of Congress, responsible people, talking about Israel as a terrorist organization, this is anti-Semitic. This is designed to support organizations that are intent upon the destruction of Israel and then make no mistake about it, while the responsibility falls on Hamas and the PIJ, in the end, the United States has a role to play here, too.

I’m glad to see the administration so far hasn’t demanded that the brakes be put on by Israel but we could provide more support. All of this is going on against a backdrop of the United States having made a decision to underwrite the Palestinian Authority, to provide money to the Palestinians. Why Americans are providing money to the Palestinians while the Palestinians are conducting terror operations against our friend and ally Israel is a real head-scratcher for me.