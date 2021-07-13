Mike Pompeo: Cuban protests are not about COVID-19

The Biden administration was criticized after initially claiming that thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets across Cuba over COVID-19 concerns. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that is not an accurate assessment.

RUBIO BLASTS BIDEN ADMIN FOR ‘MAJOR FAILURE’ TYING PROTESTS TO COVID

MIKE POMPEO: They’ve [the Biden administration] pointed the finger at COVID; they’ve pointed—the Cubans-- have pointed their fingers at Americans….the thing is…this is about communism; this is about socialism; this is about people demanding freedom. They [Cubans] know that the lives of their families won’t be better in the next generation. They know that their country was designated by me as a state sponsor of terror. They know that things aren’t good. The conditions of the evil leadership and the communist dictates of that leadership have spoiled their lives. You see them waving—not only Cuban flags, but American flags…these are people who understand. If you’ve seen anybody down in Florida who’s left Cuba—those exiles now living in America—they know freedom; they know the reality of it; they know the benefits of it; they know why it matters to their soul and their pocketbook…that’s all the Cuban people are asking for. This isn’t about the coronavirus; this isn’t about an American plot. This is about the Cuban people demanding that their leadership fundamentally changes their way.

