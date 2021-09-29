Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Mike Pompeo calls out Biden following an arbitrary deadline for Afghanistan exit

Pompeo explains how America is paying the price for Biden's decision

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Mike Pompeo shreds Biden admin's decisions over Afghanistan crisis Video

Mike Pompeo shreds Biden admin's decisions over Afghanistan crisis

Former secretary of state weighs in on the crisis in Afghanistan on 'Hannity'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed President Biden over his strategy in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on "Hannity."

MIKE POMPEO: It’s unimaginable, Sean, that we would have permitted this to happen. We were serious about protecting Americans—not only our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines but our diplomats, our Intelligence officers and all the other Americans who were there well. We made real commitments to them and we said, "this is how we are going to do this in an orderly way." We proceeded across that plan. They came in and ripped it up. President Biden set a political deadline, an arbitrary deadline and he did so with his Military leaders having told them if you go below 2,500 or 2,700 that a calamity will ensue. He made that choice. It was deeply political and now America is paying the price for this. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Mike Pompeo slams Biden for setting arbitrary deadline over Afghanistan exit Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.