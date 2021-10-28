Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle
Mike Lee: AG Garland has no basis for federalizing school board disputes

The Utah Republican said on "The Ingraham Angle" that Garland could not adequately justify his actions in local school districts

Fox News Staff
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was asked Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle" whether U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland could justify having the federal government intervene in local school board disputes.

Lee told host Laura Ingraham that Garland could not adequately justify his actions and accused the attorney general of politicizing his office as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

McCARTHY DEMANDS AG GARLAND RETRACT MEMO URGING FBI TO INVESTIGATE PARENTS WHO THREATEN SCHOOL BOARDS

U.S. SEN. MIKE LEE, R-UTAH: He couldn’t identify a single threat of violence and he basically acknowledged that he couldn’t.

Nor did he explain to my satisfaction or that of anyone why this needed to be a federal investigation.

Most crimes … occur in violations of state law and most criminal prosecutions occur under state law in state court systems.

I asked him to identify what’s the basis for federalizing this. He couldn’t. He wouldn’t. He didn’t.

Why? Well, he’s weaponizing the Department of Justice for blatantly partisan political purposes.

It was distressing. It was discouraging. It was wrong.

