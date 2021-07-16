Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mike Lee: White House colluding with Facebook 'looks like First Amendment violation'

Psaki revealed White House is consulting with Facebook to 'flag misinformation'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
White House flagging Facebook COVID posts ‘looks like 1st amendment violation’: Lee Video

White House flagging Facebook COVID posts ‘looks like 1st amendment violation’: Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on critics slamming the White House for flagging Facebook posts.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on "America's Newsroom" Friday, slammed the White House for flagging Facebook posts, claiming it "looks like a First Amendment violation."

CRITICS SLAM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PSAKI REVEALS IT'S CONSULTING WITH FACEBOOK TO 'FLAG MISINFORMATION'

MIKE LEE: The government can't censor speech. The First Amendment makes that very clear. They’re a private for-profit corporation that can make its own decisions but when it's doing it with collusion in government it looks to me a lot like a First Amendment violation. 

In any event, what we've seen is social media platforms and search engines on occasion, on many, many occasions of late promising to be even-handed portraying themselves to their users and to the public as even-handed when they are anything but that. The American people aren't going to tolerate that much longer. That’s why I've introduced something called the Promise Act that requires them to offer the service they actually promise.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Mike Lee raises free speech concerns as White House colludes with Facebook Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.