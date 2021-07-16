Mike Lee: White House colluding with Facebook 'looks like First Amendment violation'

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on "America's Newsroom" Friday, slammed the White House for flagging Facebook posts, claiming it "looks like a First Amendment violation."

CRITICS SLAM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PSAKI REVEALS IT'S CONSULTING WITH FACEBOOK TO 'FLAG MISINFORMATION'

MIKE LEE: The government can't censor speech. The First Amendment makes that very clear. They’re a private for-profit corporation that can make its own decisions but when it's doing it with collusion in government it looks to me a lot like a First Amendment violation.

…

In any event, what we've seen is social media platforms and search engines on occasion, on many, many occasions of late promising to be even-handed portraying themselves to their users and to the public as even-handed when they are anything but that. The American people aren't going to tolerate that much longer. That’s why I've introduced something called the Promise Act that requires them to offer the service they actually promise.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: