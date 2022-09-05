Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

WHITE HOUSE'S ‘CONSCIOUS DECISION’ TO USE MARINES AT BIDEN SPEECH CALLED ‘UNWISE’ BY MILITARY SCHOLARS: WAPO

MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join Joe Biden, I'm thinking, 'Really?' Join him in open borders? Join him in abortion up to the moment of birth? Join him in leaving Americans stranded in Afghanistan and standing by as 13 servicemen and women are killed a year ago? Should we join him in inflation, gutting our energy independence that we finally have after 75 years? And now we've seen the prices go up … when we go to the grocery store, it costs about 20% more than it did when he took office.

I don't think a lot of Americans are thinking, 'Boy, that's a great idea.' And this nutty, Halloween-esque setting that he had, the only thing that's more bizarre is that somebody actually sat down and planned that. And they must have thought, 'Boy, this is really going to look good.' And I think the designer of this whole thing, including the text of the speech, was Satan, because nobody else could have come up with an idea as bad as his speech and as divisive.

