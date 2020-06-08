Huckabee says police departments should not be defunded because 'some police officers abuse their badge'

Former Arkansas governor and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime” Monday that an entire police force should not be disbanded because “some police officers abuse their badge.”

“This is like saying in the midst of a pandemic, 'We’re going to get rid of all hospitals and doctors because we don’t want those people, they haven’t made us well, so we're going to get rid of them. They can’t help us,'” Huckabee said.

Huckabee added that police officers who abuse their authority should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“You deal with the people who abuse their badge and you deal with them forcefully," he said. "We have to expect more of them, not less, not even the same, but more of them if they are law enforcement and they have been given a badge and a gun to enforce the law.

"They have to abide by the law they enforce,” Huckabee emphasized.

The Black Lives Matter movement put out a “call for a national defunding of police” following the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police May 25. Prominent Democratic politicians and celebrities have followed suit.

Meanwhile, hundreds of uniformed law enforcement officers across the nation have suffered injuries during protests that turned violent in some cities.

A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head, while police in New York and New Jersey were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, one officer suffered a fractured skull and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit-and-run incidents.

Huckabee said President Trump's response to issues of policing and law enforcement needs to be “balanced” and entail “real reform.”

“Reform that takes into account that if there are bad police officers, we deal with them, but also is realistic and isn’t stupid.”