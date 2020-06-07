Trump rails against Biden, 'Radical Left Democrats' over movement to defund police

President Trump railed against former Vice President Joe Biden and “radical” Democrats Sunday morning over a recent push to weaken law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Days after the death of Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck, Black Lives Matter said they “call for a national defunding of police,” and notable Democratic voices have echoed the sentiment.

“Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to ‘DEFUND THE POLICE,’” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER!”

Biden, who recently secured enough delegates for his party's presidential nomination, has been supportive of demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism, but has not called for defunding police. In a Los Angeles Times op-ed published Saturday, he promised additional police oversight should he win the presidency.

“If elected, I am committed to establishing a national police oversight commission within 100 days of taking office," Biden wrote. "We need to implement real community policing and ensure that every police department in the country undertakes a comprehensive review of their hiring, their training, and their de-escalation practices, with the federal government providing the tools and resources needed to implement reforms.”

Meanwhile, the movement against police forces has picked up steam in recent days. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said it is “time to disband” the Minneapolis Police Department. Jeremiah Ellison, city council member and son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, said the same.

The Democratic Socialists of America are also calling to defund police across the country.

The calls to defund police departments come as uniformed law enforcement officers across the nation suffered injuries during George Floyd protests that turned violent in some cities, with officers being pelted with bricks and bottles. A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head; police in New York and New Jersey were injured by bricks and rocks; in Los Angeles, one officer suffered a fractured skull; officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit-and-run incidents.

"I mean, so we talk about defunding, and then there's talk about dismantling in some instances, it's clearly a knee-jerk reaction -- this notion that one-size-fits-all, it's flawed," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during "Cavuto Live" on Saturday. Joe Gamaldi, who serves as vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, similarly told "Outnumbered Overtime" Friday that it was "insane" to defund the police.