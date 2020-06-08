Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Steve Scalise calls on Biden to take a position on defunding police: He's hiding and trying to 'play both ends'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Rep. Scalise on flooding from Cristobal in Louisiana, Democrats' sweeping police reform bill in DCVideo

Rep. Scalise on flooding from Cristobal in Louisiana, Democrats' sweeping police reform bill in DC

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' to talk damage from the tropical depression and the debate on Capitol Hill on reforming police departments.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Monday blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for “quietly embracing” the movement to defund the police while avoiding to take a clear position on the issue.

“You’re even seeing on the left the debate, where the mayor of New York City and the governor of New York are not [avoiding the issue]” the Louisiana Republican told “Fox & Friends.”

“Joe Biden is trying to play both ends of this and then hide out in his bunker and not directly address it, while yet trying to quietly embrace the defund movement."

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER FACES UPGRADED MURDER CHARGE IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, 3 OTHERS CHARGED

Scalise said that Biden ought to be very vocal about his position on “defunding the police.”

“It’s not the direction to go,” Scalise said.

Big cities grapple with ramifications of calls to 'defund the police'Video

Scalise made the comments after a recent push to rein in law enforcement in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Days after Floyd, who is black, died, Black Lives Matter announced a “call for a national defunding of police,” and notable Democratic voices as well as celebrities echoed the sentiment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The calls to defund police departments come as uniformed law enforcement officers across the nation suffered injuries during George Floyd protests that turned violent in some cities, with officers being pelted with bricks and bottles.

A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head, while police in New York and New Jersey were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, one officer suffered a fractured skull and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit-and-run incidents.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer, Maria Bartiromo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.