Mike Huckabee jokes about sharing spotlight with daughter Sarah: 'I don't mind sharing some of the public scorn'

Former Governor of Arkansas and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee was candid in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Quiz Show," where he discussed his famous daughter, and favorite hobbies, as he squared off against host Tom Shillue on TV show trivia.

"Most of the time I'm just known as Sarah's dad," said Huckabee, cutting short his introduction.

Asked how he felt with his new title, Huckabee said he didn't mind taking a back seat to his daughter, who served as the White House press secretary under Trump before leaving her post in June.

"It's fine," he said, "I don't mind sharing some of the public scorn with my daughter."

At one point in the episode, Huckabee took a jab at 2020 Democrat Joe Biden, referencing a recent gaffe made by the former vice president during a Democratic presidential primary debate last month.

Huckabee joked that if he didn't perform well on the quiz show, he'd make sure his agent never booked him on the show again -- and Shillue granted him permission to "call his direct line" if that were the case.

"Is it Joe-3-0-3-3-0...how do I reach you Tom," Huckabee responded satirically, referring to Biden's viral call for supporters to visit "Joe 30330" as the debate was coming to an end.

Later in the segment, Shillue tested the former governor on shows including "Saved By The Bell," "South Park," and "The Andy Griffith Show." Ultimately, Huckabee performed incredibly well, answering all but one of the Emmy nominated show themed questions correctly.

"I didn't pay attention," Huckabee said when he scored one of the eight questions incorrectly. "It's the same problem I had in school as a kid...I just didn't pay attention."

Promoting his new book "Make The Most of Your Life: Rare Medium or Well Done," Huckabee took the "Emmy" themed trivia one step further.

"I've made the most of my life today by coming and doing this quiz," he joke. "I've never in my 64 years had such a moment as this and I just want to thank all the little people who made it possible for me to be here to get my own Emmy for this performance."

To see the full performance from Mike Huckabee, join Fox Nation and watch the "The Quiz Show" today.

