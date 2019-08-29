'It is all politics': Mike Huckabee defends DHS for barring Democratic staff from border facilities

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) barring Democratic House staffers from visiting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border is justified because the “left demonizes law enforcement."

“It is all politics,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.“It’s about the politics of the left who want to try to demonize the law enforcement officials at the border, which is very tragic.

"They ought to be supporting these federal officials. These people who don’t get that much money to do an incredibly difficult job that they’re being asked to do. And they ought to show them a little support and little respect.”

DHS alleged that House Oversight Committee staff were “disruptive” and refused to follow instructions during a visit to a border facility last week.

DHS BARS DEM STAFFERS FROM VISITING BORDER FACILITIES AFTER 'RUDE' AND 'DISRUPTIVE' BEHAVIOR

Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., had sent his staff to visit border facilities for “oversight inspections” and planned to send staff again this week to view Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and CBP centers.

But sources told Fox News that DHS has revoked access to CBP facilities for the upcoming visit, citing staff behavior that “interfered” with law enforcement operations — including refusing to leave one site after their scheduled window, skipping some tours and being "rude" to officers.

ICE visits will still be allowed this week but with a two-hour time limit, and one of those visits took place on Tuesday.

Huckabee said that Democrats needed to learn manners. “I sometimes want to say to these folks, 'Who raised you? Didn’t they teach you some basic common courtesies and simple manners of treating them with respect?'"

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.