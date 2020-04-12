Mike Huckabee on celebrating Easter Sunday in unfamiliar times: 'The message is the same'

Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” to offer words of hope as many across the world celebrate the most joyful day in the Christian calendar in solitude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Huckabee called the largely empty basilica of Pope Francis' televised Easter Mass address "sobering" but it possessed a deeper meaning than the devastation wrought by the coronavirus outbreak, he explained.

"I think it’s kind of sobering to see the basilica empty but it’s also a reminder that today’s the day we celebrate that there's something else that's empty and that’s the tomb of Jesus," he explained.

"Many will be watching, as I will online instead of physically being present in church, but the message is the same." — Gov. Mike Huckabee, 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

"It’s empty. That’s what we celebrate. We recognize that not even death can overcome the power of Jesus Christ."

Huckabee said that although many are forced to watch the Easter Sunday service remotely, the message of the holiday remains the same.

"The church is not just a building … it's people and people will be worshiping today and remembering really what it’s all about ... that not even death ... can contain God’s love in the person of Christ."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.