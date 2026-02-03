Expand / Collapse search
Kathy Griffin blasts Joe Rogan as ‘right-wing’ influencer who keeps fans from getting vaccinated

The anti-Trump comedian described how she knew the 'Joe Rogan Experience' host 'back in the day'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Kathy Griffin calls out Joe Rogan as a right-wing guy who spreads conspiracies

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin called out "The Joe Rogan Experience" host Joe Rogan for platforming "right-wing people" and pushing conspiracy theories.

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin accused podcast giant Joe Rogan of being a "right-wing guy" who she claimed was convincing men not to get vaccinated.

While appearing on the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast Friday, Griffin recounted an interaction with a critic on the street who peppered her with what she called "Joe Rogan-talking points."

"He's trying to convince me of all of Joe's, like, conspiracy theories and all of his weird supplements and his popping veins," Griffin said.

KATHY GRIFFIN SAYS SHE’S MADE ‘TRUMPER FRIENDS’ YEARS AFTER BLOODY TRUMP PHOTO SPARKED OUTRAGE

Kathy Griffin and Joe Rogan

Kathy Griffin attacked Joe Rogan on the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Griffin described knowing Rogan as a comic "back in the day" and claimed he has since turned into someone who "platforms right-wing people" and spreads conspiracies.

"I knew Joe back in the day when he had hair and was a comic and I liked him, and he was nice, but now he’s turned into this really powerful, very much — he doesn’t say it but — right-wing guy who platforms right-wing people, and bros really believe him," Griffin said. "The straight bros, they are not getting vaccinated because of Dr. Joe Rogan."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rogan's publicist for comment.

‘THAT SOUNDS SO REPUBLICAN’: JOE ROGAN STUNNED BY OBAMA’S OLD DEPORTATION RHETORIC

While Griffin accused Rogan of being a "right-wing guy," the "Joe Rogan Experience" host has a mixed political history. Rogan previously endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2020 Democratic primary and has hosted a range of guests from across the political spectrum, including Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, whom he once encouraged to consider a presidential run.

Joe Rogan speaks

Joe Rogan has endorsed left-wing politicians in the past. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, he has pushed back on several liberal issues such as biological males competing in women's sports.

JOE ROGAN CALLS MINNESOTA ICE SHOOTING FOOTAGE 'HORRIFIC,' 'VERY UGLY' TO SHOOT SOMEONE IN THE FACE

Griffin's comments on Rogan came days after she encouraged her fans to identify their "MAGA" neighbors to know "who’s on our team."

"I live in Los Angeles. It’s happening at targeted places in Los Angeles," Griffin said on her show "Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin." "And I think it’s time to talk to the neighbors in real life. It’s time to talk to your neighbors, find out if they’re MAGA or not."

Comedian Kathy Griffin poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles.

Kathy Griffin encouraged her followers to identify their "MAGA" neighbors to find out who's on "our team." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Out.com)

"Sorry, but we have to know who’s on our team and start to plan," Griffin said. "Is there a way we can do something as a community? When I hear from my followers in Minnesota, they describe a very sophisticated channel of a system of things that they do to help one another. And they use encrypted apps and, like I said, everyone has whistles and honks their horn, but they organize in small groups." 

