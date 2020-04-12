Pastor Jeffress shares message of keeping faith on Easter Sunday: 'Good can come out of evil'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Easter Sunday, Pastor Robert Jeffress, a FOX News contributor, shared his message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffress, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, said, “One of the silver linings is the fact that today more people are going to hear that Easter message, the message of hope, than any time in history because of technology like online technology.”

“People are stuck at home. They’re going to hear the message they need to hear the most,” he continued. “I really believe we’re going to come out of this crisis and we are going to come out of it stronger and I think we’ll be more benevolent towards those around us and I think we’ll be reminded like never before of the brevity of life.”

On Easter Sunday, there were more than 532,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and 21,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“We live under this illusion that we’re in control of our life. We’re not. And I think this reminds us that the only thing that ultimately matters is our relationship with God so I think good can come out of evil,” Jeffress said on Sunday.

One of the people who said he had planned to remotely watch Pastor Jeffress' Easter Sunday service was President Trump.

During a press briefing on Friday, Trump said he will be watching Jeffress on a laptop as the nation practices social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The laptop is not the same as being in his church or being in another church,” Trump said, adding that he still had planned on watching Pastor Jeffress' service virtually on Easter.

“We’re so honored to have him tune in,” Jeffress said, adding that “our church absolutely loves President Trump.”

“I told him yesterday on the phone, I said that our church has been in downtown Dallas for 152 years and in that time President Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, President George H.W. Bush have all worshiped with First Baptist Dallas, but President Trump will be the first president to worship with us online,” Jeffress said.

He added that what he is hearing from churches everywhere is that record numbers of people are tuning in and that “they’re hungry for hope.”

“People don’t care any longer about denominations or church labels, they want to hear a message of hope,” Jeffress said.