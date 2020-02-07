Mike Huckabee says Dems will have a 'tough sell' in November: 'What the heck are they for?'

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends" Friday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee had tough words for Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, following their impeachment push against President Trump.

“We know what they’re against, but, what the heck are they for?” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends,” addressing the muddled platform of the Democratic Party, which includes many far-left policies.

Huckabee said that Democrats object to school choice, strong border security, protecting the unborn and believe Americans' private property should be "taken away and redistributed to people who didn't work for it."

“These are the people who want to run the country but they proved in Iowa they can’t run a two-car funeral, a one-monkey circus, boil water, or count a simple group of people with their hands in the air and make a phone call about it. They’re going to have a tough sell," he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he does not consider himself the Democrat front-runner in the upcoming presidential elections, but he's confident he is the one to beat President Trump in a 2020 face-off.

"We are the strongest campaign to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history," Sanders said at a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire just days before the first-in-the-nation primary is slated to take place on Tuesday.

Sanders, who has consistently polled in the top four candidates vying for the Democratic nomination – neck and neck with former Vice President Joe Biden, and leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-N.H., and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg – is projected to beat Trump is a theoretical matchup 49 percentage points to 45.3, according to RealClearPolitics polling data.

Huckabee blasted Pelosi for saying that Democrats will “go after” Trump again after the failed impeachment push.

“That’s like putting a fishing pole in the Dead Sea after you’ve been sitting there and got a sunburn and realize there aren’t any fish there,” Huckabee said.

“Keep fishing, Nancy. It’s a dry hole, darling,” Huckabee joked.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.